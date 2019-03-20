Rokit has a couple of key features that should win over budget smartphone fans.

The fist is dual-SIM support, so you can run on two networks at the same time. This will appeal to those who travel and use different SIMs in different countries, or those who want to mix business and pleasure on the same device.

The second is expandable storage, which allows you to use a microSD card to expand the reasonable, if somewhat basic, 64GB on-board storage.

The rear cameras are dual 13 megapixel models, while the front facing camera is 2MP. We took some photos and were pleased with the results -- the main issue was with shutter lag. However, the phone will also allow you to take 3D pictures using a bespoke app, which of course can be viewed back on the screen.

Uniquely, a lot of the more interesting features that you get with this phone are services that, while accessible through the device, are totally separate to it. This is because Rokit bundles a load of services together for one monthly fee, and gives you a three-month taster when you buy the phone.

The ROK Life Services ‘Ultimate’ package includes free and unlimited UK and international calling over Wi-Fi, meaning you can call people all over the world for free when you're near a hotspot. More uniquely, it also includes national vehicle breakdown and recovery, keycare insurance, personal accident insurance and funeral and assault cover, among other things.

If you want to continue with your subscription after the trial, it’ll cost £11.99 a month. There are also cheaper plans which drop certain cover for £9.99 and £7.99 a month.

Rokit claims that these services are the sort of thing many people never bother with, and that this package helps remove some of the high costs and hassle from organising them.

Obviously, we weren't able to test Rokit’s funeral cover, but we do like the way that the phone's Launch Control app that houses all of them. When you launch it, it shows you all of the things you’re insured against, and then allows you to easily contact the relevant service if and when you need to. So if your car breaks down, you just go into the app to call for roadside assistance, rather than having to scramble through paperwork trying to find the right number.

On a more light-hearted note, Rokit also offers a subscription-based entertainment package it calls ROK Media. This app houses ROK TV, which Rokit says offers 600 live channels, Stingray Music, which is radio-based music streaming service, ROKIT games, which will add new games every month, and Rokflix 3D, which will offer original and licensed 3D video content. This service will cost $3.99 a month (UK pricing is not confirmed at this stage).

Given the 3D display on the device, Rokit is most excited about its 3D video content offering. A trailer showed off movies like Maleficent, and claims it has licensed lots of Imax filmed content and classic concerts from Edge Music. Rokit is also making new original content with LA-based studio Proof of Concept and animated content from France-based Rok Labs including a 10-hour Bible series. We'll have to wait to see if that's content that's actually worth watching.