3D televisions are dead. Box office revenues for 3D movies are at their lowest point in eight years. And even Nintendo, purveyor of the glasses-free 3DS console, now seems more interested in shifting 2DS and Switch consoles.
That hasn’t deterred Rokit, though, who has announced two new 3D-compatible phones for the UK and US. The IO 3D is a 5.45-inch smartphone with fingerprint sensor which costs a very budget-friendly £139.99, while the IO Pro 3D offers a larger 5.99-inch 1080p screen for a higher £249.99 price tag.
But who are Rokit, you may be asking? Well, they’re probably most famous for being the main sponsor of the Williams F1 team, or to basketball fans as the sponsor of the Houston Rockets basketball team. Oh, and they're also in the beer, whisky and spirits businesses too. Because when you're co-founded by the guy that set up the Patrón tequilla brand, why wouldn't you be?
So, should we all be ditching our boring old 2D smartphones in favour of one of Rokit’s glasses-free 3D specials? Let’s find out.
Rokit IO Pro 3D: Design
The IO Pro 3D plays things pretty safe when it comes to design. There’s no notch or hole-punch in the screen because the phone doesn't boast an all-screen design. Instead, there are sizeable bezels at the top and bottom which frame that 3D-enabled screen.
Given the £249 asking price of the phone that’s no surprise, but in 2019, similar-priced phones like the Honor 8X have lost the bezels and have a notch to house the camera. As a result, the IO Pro 3D does look a little dated.
The micro USB port on the bottom also feels very retro in a world that's moved on to the USB-C standard. But hey, if you still have all those old cables lying around, at least they'll work with it.
At 8.4mm thick, it’s also a little over the now-standard sub-8mm thickness for a lot of smartphones and consequently feels a little bulky. But hey, it does house a 3850mAh battery, which does compare favourably with other budget smartphones. The 1080p screen should help the battery last over a day, although we’ll have to test the long term impact of watching 3D content when we do our full review.
There are some good things to appreciate about the IO Pro 3D design though, and not just the 3D display. On the rear, there’s a fingerprint sensor and 13MP dual-lens cameras, and on the top there’s a headphone jack.
Another nice touch is the ABS Hard Shell Protective Case that's included in the box to protect your phone when you're out and about.
Rokit IO Pro 3D: Features
Rokit has a couple of key features that should win over budget smartphone fans.
The fist is dual-SIM support, so you can run on two networks at the same time. This will appeal to those who travel and use different SIMs in different countries, or those who want to mix business and pleasure on the same device.
The second is expandable storage, which allows you to use a microSD card to expand the reasonable, if somewhat basic, 64GB on-board storage.
The rear cameras are dual 13 megapixel models, while the front facing camera is 2MP. We took some photos and were pleased with the results -- the main issue was with shutter lag. However, the phone will also allow you to take 3D pictures using a bespoke app, which of course can be viewed back on the screen.
Uniquely, a lot of the more interesting features that you get with this phone are services that, while accessible through the device, are totally separate to it. This is because Rokit bundles a load of services together for one monthly fee, and gives you a three-month taster when you buy the phone.
The ROK Life Services ‘Ultimate’ package includes free and unlimited UK and international calling over Wi-Fi, meaning you can call people all over the world for free when you're near a hotspot. More uniquely, it also includes national vehicle breakdown and recovery, keycare insurance, personal accident insurance and funeral and assault cover, among other things.
If you want to continue with your subscription after the trial, it’ll cost £11.99 a month. There are also cheaper plans which drop certain cover for £9.99 and £7.99 a month.
Rokit claims that these services are the sort of thing many people never bother with, and that this package helps remove some of the high costs and hassle from organising them.
Obviously, we weren't able to test Rokit’s funeral cover, but we do like the way that the phone's Launch Control app that houses all of them. When you launch it, it shows you all of the things you’re insured against, and then allows you to easily contact the relevant service if and when you need to. So if your car breaks down, you just go into the app to call for roadside assistance, rather than having to scramble through paperwork trying to find the right number.
On a more light-hearted note, Rokit also offers a subscription-based entertainment package it calls ROK Media. This app houses ROK TV, which Rokit says offers 600 live channels, Stingray Music, which is radio-based music streaming service, ROKIT games, which will add new games every month, and Rokflix 3D, which will offer original and licensed 3D video content. This service will cost $3.99 a month (UK pricing is not confirmed at this stage).
Given the 3D display on the device, Rokit is most excited about its 3D video content offering. A trailer showed off movies like Maleficent, and claims it has licensed lots of Imax filmed content and classic concerts from Edge Music. Rokit is also making new original content with LA-based studio Proof of Concept and animated content from France-based Rok Labs including a 10-hour Bible series. We'll have to wait to see if that's content that's actually worth watching.
Rokit IO Pro 3D: Performance
The headline feature of the IO Pro 3D is glasses-free 3D, and on a technical level, it works very well. Watching video back in 3D does add something to the experience, although that will of course be a matter of personal preference.
The phone itself is also snappy in general use, and runs on Android 8.1. We'll do more testing in the coming days to ascertain its overall performance and update when we have more information.
Rokit IO Pro 3D: Verdict
While Rokit would no doubt disagree, the 3D element of this phone is kind of the least interesting part about it. 3D feels kind of over at this stage, and even though Rokit is investing in content, we feel like the audience has already spoken when it comes to its overall interest in the format.
However, there’s still a lot to like about this particular phone away from the 3D. It’s a feature-packed device at a very competitive price, and the bundled extras are definitely worth having, even if you only take them out for a few months.
One thing's for sure, there's nothing else on the market quite like the Rokit IO Pro 3D. Look out for our full review very shortly.