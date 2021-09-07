At first glance, the Philips L3 look to be on the larger side compared with some of their competitors, but it’s actually a bit of an optical illusion. That’s because the earcups are circular rather than oval, meaning even the larger-lugged among us shouldn’t find their ears in danger of bothering the (very comfy) cushioning.

It is styling we often see in the pro hi-fi crowd, but thankfully the larger earcups don’t equal bulkiness. Quite the opposite in fact. The headband sits snugly over the top of your head and the earcups don’t protrude too much at all. They’re surprisingly subtle, and lightweight too. We wore them for hours without any issues whatsoever.

The design is luxurious but understated, with a metal frame and headband, leather cushioning and a soft-touch plastic for the earcups themselves. There’s none of the curved lines or overt design flourishes you’ll see on the Bose NC 700 or the Sony WH-1000XM4, but the floating earcups look stylish in their metal frames, with the black and grey colourway proving that sometimes less really is more.

The right earcup is home to the L3’s touch controls, which – as is often the case – work just fine once you’re used to them. There’s the usual tap to play/pause, swipe left/right to skip and swipe up/down for volume, plus a tap and hold will summon your phone’s voice assistant too. You have to be fairly decisive with your taps to ensure they’re registered correctly, but you learn quick enough the right amount of pressure you need for them to jump into action.

The L3s also have an accelerometer inside so they know when you’ve removed them, and will pause your music until you put them back on, which works seamlessly. Keep them off for long enough and they’ll also switch off to maintain the battery life, which clocks in at 38 hours without ANC, and 32 hours with it switched on. When you’re caught short, there’s also a fast-charging function via the included USB-C cable, offering six hours of charge from 15 minutes at the plug socket.

Physical buttons are kept to a minimum, but there is a power button underneath the left earcup and two function buttons under the right – one that doubles as a button for Bluetooth pairing and ANC control and another for voice control. A voice prompt handily tells you when you’re switching ANC on or off, or when you have ‘awareness’ mode on – it’s pretty clear from the sound change, but it’s nice to have the confirmation for clarity.

Philips also has a control app where you can see all of this at a glance, and where you can access Philips’ Adaptive ANC setting too. This automatically picks up what it thinks you’re doing and adjusts the level of ANC to suit. It’s pretty nifty but we found the regular ANC worked fine for our needs, with transparency easily to hand if required.

Perhaps more handy in the app is the access to EQ controls and some popular presets, like bass boost. We liked the balance of the L3 without needing to tweak the levels, but it’s always a welcome option for those who do