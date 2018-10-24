As mentioned, you’re not short of options when it comes to fine-tuning the picture quality of your 55OLED+903. Each and every option is worth investigating, though, as the P5 processing chip is as effective and wide-ranging a tool as a TV was ever fitted with.

Ultimately, though, the +903 does its best work when given the best signal to deal with - and, in this instance, that’s a movie on 4K UHD HDR Blu-ray disc. Given content like this to deal with, the Philips proves a truly engrossing performer.

There are just so many admirable aspects to the +903’s picture. The obvious place to start is with the black levels - slimness aside, it’s the no-backlight/pixel-off depthlessness of an OLED TV’s black tones that are the technology’s major selling point. And that’s as true here as with any other OLED TV: the Philips delivers impeccable blacks that remain uncorrupted by even the starkest, brightest whites on the same screen.

It follows that contrast is deeply impressive. Even watching the credits of a movie - white text on a black background - is enough to demonstrate the +903’s ability to offer brightness alongside blackness without getting flustered.

In between, colours are utterly lifelike and convincing - they’re vivid but not overblown, striking but not unnatural. And the Philips’ HDR performance is such that the detail and nuance of, say, a tree in full leaf is made explicit. The subtlety of differences in shade and tone is explicit, but not in an especially showy way. The +903 is simply a composed and accomplished television.

Picture noise is all but eradicated from even the most testing, complex scenes, and the Philips manages to keep an iron grip on motion of even the most rapid and unpredictable kind. Pictures are loaded with detail of tone, texture and material. The three-sided Ambilight contributes too, making pictures more engrossing and immersive. In short, there’s nothing whatsoever to complain about.

Thanks to the remarkably assertive work the P5 chip does with non-HDR and Full HD sources, the Philips manages to carry over almost all of its fine 4K HDR work to lesser content, too. Its upscaling of 1080p content is as good as you’ll see, bringing crisp sharpness and remarkable detail to the elderly picture standard. There’s a smattering of picture noise, it’s true, and not quite the dictatorial facility with motion, but the drop-off in overall quality is gratifyingly small.

(It’s safe to say Philips has gotten slightly carried away with its ability to wring 4K-like performance from a Full HD source. Deep in the labyrinthine set-up menus lurks ‘Ultra Resolution’, available in ‘off’ or ‘on’ positions - leave it ‘off’ unless you want your 1080p images sharp enough to cut yourself on.)

The +903 gives non-HDR 4K content a startlingly wide colour palette and brightness peak, too. Philips is claiming 1000 nits of brightness for the +903, and it’s easy to believe. It may not have the retina-searing potency of a Samsung QLED, say, but it’s an impressively bright TV nonetheless.