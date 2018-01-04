Considering the rest of the phone world is experimenting with fancy yet fragile glass, it’s great to see OnePlus stick to its guns.

There’s none of that brittle, breakable clear stuff here - at least on the back, anyway; just strong, sturdy aluminium. Drop one of these and you’ve only got to worry about the screen shattering into a million pieces, not both sides. Although it does mean there’s no wireless charging.

It’s difficult to avoid that 18:9 aspect screen, which dominates the front of the phone and forces the fingerprint reader to the back. The bezels are much skinnier to make room for the panel, but the phone isn’t all that bigger than the OnePlus 5 it replaces.

In fact, screen aside, the 5T is nearly identical to the 5, complete with the same angular horizon line adding a bit of flair to the Midnight Black metal. There are no other colours on offer this time, so you either go black or go elsewhere.

The USB-C port, speaker grilles and yes, the 3.5mm headphone socket all make a reappearance, as does the volume slider for muting or flipping into Do Not Disturb without digging through menus first.

The whole feels premium, and looks the part thanks to those skinny screen bezels, but this is now one of the least flashy phones around. If you like the incognito approach, you’ll feel right at home with one of these in your pocket.

There’s still no waterproofing here though - there’s just not enough room on the budget to give you such high specs and also protect against the wet stuff.