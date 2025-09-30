The new Amazon Kindle Scribe is thinner, lighter, faster, and has a colour screen

Amazon has taken the wraps off its all-new Kindle Scribe lineup, marking the biggest shake-up to its e-reader-meets-notebook device since its debut.

The star of the announcement is Kindle Scribe Colorsoft, the first-ever Kindle with colour writing, designed to give notes, sketches, and highlights a more natural feel without the harshness of an LCD screen.

The redesign is more than skin deep. The new Scribe is thinner at just 5.4mm, lighter at 400g, and faster thanks to a reworked display stack, quad-core processor, and extra memory.

Amazon says page turns and pen strokes are now 40% quicker, while the new texture-moulded glass and tighter parallax-free display make writing feel almost indistinguishable from pen on paper. We’ll be getting our hands on one soon, so see if it feels as good as the Remarkable Paper Pro Move.

The 11-inch glare-free screen keeps the same proportions as a sheet of paper, making it ideal for full-sized document review and notetaking.

Colorsoft introduces Amazon’s custom-built colour display, engineered with a special filter and nitride LED light guide to keep colours soft, clear, and easy on the eyes. To make the most of it, users can pick from 10 pen colours, 5 highlighter shades, and even a new shading tool for more artistic depth.

The software has been overhauled, too. A redesigned Home screen now includes Quick Notes for jotting down ideas, plus tighter integration with Google Drive, Microsoft OneDrive, and OneNote for managing documents.

A new AI-powered notebook allows natural language searches across handwritten notes, complete with auto-summaries and follow-up questions. Coming next year, you’ll even be able to send documents to Alexa+ for conversational insights.

Reading hasn’t been forgotten. Amazon is rolling out “Story So Far,” a spoiler-free recap tool, and “Ask this Book,” which uses AI to answer contextual questions while you’re reading. Both will launch first in the U.S. before expanding more widely.

The new Kindle Scribe range ships later this year in the U.S. starting at $499.99, with the Colorsoft edition from $629.99. A lower-cost version without a front light will follow early next year for $429.99. All models will arrive in the UK and Germany in early 2026.

