Save $1600 on the 14.2in Apple MacBook Pro this Black Friday

The good folks over at B&H Photo Video have made some, quite frankly, obscene discounts on its range of MacBook Pro laptops, iMac desktops and AirPods.

The 2021 14.2in MacBook Pro has been reduced in price from $4099, to $2499. That’s a massive saving of $1600.

The laptop comes with the Apple M1 Max 10-Core Chip, and a Liquid Retina XDR display with 3024×1964 resolution and 1,000 nits of sustained brightness, 1,600 nits of peak brightness. It’s a streamers dream, and with up to 2TB of SSD storage, the MacBook Pro can handle massive files and multitasking at speed.

There’s more Apple deals to be found. The 16in MacBook Pro M3 Pro with 18GB Unified RAM and 512GB SSD is on sale for $2299, with a saving of £200. The Apple 16.2in MacBook Pro with M1 Max Chip Late 2021, with 64GB Unified RAM and 2TB SSD, has also had a $1500 chunk slashed from its price, and is down to $2799.



There’s $250 to be saved on the Apple 14in MacBook Pro M2 Pro with 16GB Unified RAM and 512GB SSD, down to $1749, while the Apple 14in MacBook Pro M3 with 8GB Unified RAM and 512GB SSD is available for $1449.

If you’re looking for something a little bigger, the Apple 24in iMac with M3 Chip Silver is on sale for $1199.

Apple AirPods

Great clarity, spatial audio capabilities, and an instantly recognisable style, the Apple AirPods are some of the best headphones out there. They’re also a tad cheaper this Black Friday. The top-tier Apple AirPods Max are available for $525, while the more discrete 2nd Gen Apple AirPods with charging case are down to $114.95.



