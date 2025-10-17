Samsung may unveil its tri-fold phone this month, here’s what we want to know

Samsung’s long anticipated tri-fold smartphone is set to be unveiled to the public on October 31, according to new reporting on Friday.

Bloomberg sources say Samsung is planning to debut its latest form factor expansion at the APEC Summit for business leaders in South Korea later this month. However, according to a second report, it’ll be ‘look but don’t touch’ with Samsung not yet willing to allow onlookers to go hands-on with the device. If Samsung does make a public announcement regarding the phone, we’ll have all of the info when it drops.

Samsung will showcase its first trifold smartphone at the APEC Summit in South Korea later this month.



The device has two hinges, allowing it to open into a tablet-sized display, and will be shown at a technology exhibition during the summit. Attendees will not be able to handle… pic.twitter.com/4g1Zj32ndr — Wall St Engine (@wallstengine) October 17, 2025

The tri-fold, which is rumoured to be called the Galaxy G Fold, will have two hinges and three displays overall. Effectively the phone adds another display (and battery) to the Galaxy Z Fold range Samsung to create a much larger tablet display, beyond its use as a conventional smartphone. Reports suggest it’ll offer a 10-inch panel when fully expanded and a 6.5-inch front display when folded.

We know from previous images – such as the concept Samsung showed off at CES 2025 – suggesting Samsung is deploying U-shaped folding mechanism, rather than an inward and outward folding mechanism we saw on the Huawei Mate XT phone – the only other notable tri-fold device that has thus far made it to market.

Furthermore, the device’s three batteries will combine for a capacity of over 5,000mAh according to reports, which will surely be necessary to power those three individual OLED panels that’ll combine to form a tablet. Speaking of power, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processing unit is tipped to do the heavy lifting.

The big questions beyond the tech specs will be the release date, the countries Samsung chooses to sell it in, and the price. Reports suggest Samsung is plotting to sell the tri-fold for somewhere between $2,500 (around £1,860) and $3,000 (around £2,235).