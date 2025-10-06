This new MagSafe SSD could be the ultimate accessory for iPhone videographers

Storage company Lexar has released the new ES5 Magnetic Portable SSD, offering a high speed, high capacity and durable expanded portable storage option for mobile users.

The device, which is now available after being originally announced in the spring, sounds like an excellent option for content creators who want to shoot at the highest possible quality while on the go. And with an option starting at £100/$120 it’s pretty reasonably priced considering the specs and convenience.

The slimline ES5, which is initially available in 1TB and 2TB capacity, seems geared towards iPhone owners especially thanks to the MagSage compatibility – although it does magnetically attach to other surfaces too. It will still need to be plugged into the phone via a short USB-C cable, regardless.

iPhone users will benefit from support for Apple Pro Res 4K at 120FPS, automatically stored to the external drive. It also supports 8K at 30 frames per second on a Galaxy S25 series phones.

The rapid read and write speeds of up to 2000MB/s are joined by a promise of truly excellent durability. Lexar reckons the ES5 can survive a drop of three metres (about 10 feet), while it’s also IP65 dust and water resistant.

“The Lexar ES5 portable SSD supports both Apple ProRes and Samsung Video recording to make sure iOS and Android users everywhere have the storage they need to film, store, and organise 4K and 8K video without losing their creative momentum,” said Joey Lopez, Director of Brand Marketing at Lexar said in a media release. “By giving creators up to 4TB of additional storage, they have the space they need to capture, edit, and export an entire day’s shoot from a single device.”

The 1TB version costs £100/$120 and the 2TB option is £170/$200. Both are available now. A larger 4TB version is will be out in the new year. No price confirmed on that one yet.