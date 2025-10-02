Apple speeding up smart glasses work, but has Meta already won the race?

Apple has reportedly deprioritised work on a more affordable Vision Pro augmented and virtual reality headset to focus on a rival to Meta’s increasingly popular range of Ray-Ban AI smart glasses.

According to a Bloomberg News report from the well-connected Mark Gurman, Apple is diverting resources to its long-planned entry into the smart glasses market. That’ll begin with an iPhone-connected pair of specs launching next year and set to release in 2027, Gurman preducts. That product will reportedly be followed by an enhanced model with an integrated display more akin to the new Meta Ray-Ban Display.

Gurman’s sources say reassigning those Vision Pro team members could help Apple accelerate development of that product. It has long been reported and rumoured that Apple envisions a sleek pair of smart glasses as the spiritual successor to the iPhone – Apple’s number one product for the last decade, at least.

The report comes as the Meta Ray-Ban Display AI glasses went on sale to major demand in the United States. The $799 glasses feature an in-lens display, hands free access to the Meta AI assistant and a sleek wearable on-wrist controller.

Meta has unquestionably strode into a giant lead in this category, with Apple taking its traditional wait-and-see attitude before expanding to a new product line. However, that tact has been less effective in recent years. The Vision Pro is a technical marvel, but priced out of the reach of consumers. Meta, meanwhile, continues to push forward with VR and AR Quest headsets and smart glasses with a range of prices.

Meta’s choice to simplify the concept with the Meta Ray-Ban sunglasses that offer a camera, access to the AI assistant, and hands free connection to key smartphone communication apps has really taken off with consumers. There’s now an Oakley visor-style option for extreme sports too.

So has Apple missed the boat already? Or can the company did what it was once so noted for doing? Arrive late and take over the party. The future of the company’s hardware business may depend on it.