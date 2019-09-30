The giant rear camera module really is the main event here, with four separate lenses. Don't go thinking that means you get to pick between each of 'em when snapping, though. Lens number four is dedicated to depth-sensing, so this is more like a triple-lens setup that's also good for blurry bokeh portraits.

The main sensor has a whopping 48 megapixels, with pixel-binning your shots to 12MP for improved clarity. It's joined by a 16MP ultra-wide and an 8MP telephoto for 3x effective zoom. Up front, the 25MP selfie cam has a similarly high pixel count.

Downsampled shots from the main sensor are filled with detail, both indoors and outdoors, but it's with plenty of natural light that you'll see the best results. Auto-HDR is usually a good judge of exposure, although the processing sometimes boosts contrast a little too high - it brings out the detail in certain scenes, but leaves others looking a bit washed out.

There's a dedicated night mode that copes well with static scenes, as long as you've got a few seconds to hold the phone steady. It's not a patch on the Pixel 3's Night Sight or Huawei's night mode, but can still take largely usable snaps once the sun sets.

3x magnification doesn't sound like a lot for something with "Zoom" in its name, but while you can get even closer to your subjects, pinching in further swaps to a hybrid mode that also takes data from the main sensor to fill in the gaps. Results can be decent, but nowhere near as crisp as the telephoto by itself.

The ultra-wide cam is more of a letdown, with a completely different completely different colour cast to the main and telephoto lenses whenever you snap a photo. Pictures look far too green, colours aren't as accurate, and there's not as much sharpening applied so details look soft. You can still fit a lot more into each pic than with the main sensor, but have to take a quality hit to do it.

Selfies from the front cam show plenty of detail, and manage to avoid oversharpening shots in the way the rear camera can be guilty of at times. Colours sometimes look a little muted and don't quite match reality, but exposure is usually spot on and the software-managed portrait effects are pretty good too.

It's really only the main 48MP snapper and 3x zoom telephoto that properly get the job done at this price - the other two sensors feel like also-rans, which is a shame, as the Zoom is otherwise a perfectly capable mid-range cameraphone.