The Studio’s easy to live with, and generously equipped - you’ll find four USB3.0 ports, a mini display port, a 3.5mm headphone socket and a Gigabit Ethernet port. But although that’s a respectable line-up in terms of connectivity, your eventual verdict on the Studio’s utility may change based on your environment and expectations.

For example, we can imagine the Studio attracting people who want a second TV or media centre for the bedroom or study (the same market currently drawn to the 27in 5K iMac). Surprising, then, especially consider the Studio’s price, that a media remote isn’t bundled in with the package.

I was also a little surprised to find that the Surface Dial isn’t included in the Studio’s box. The Dial, if it’s the first you’ve heard of it, is Microsoft’s novel controller designed for Surface devices - it’ll sit either on your desk or on the Studio’s screen, and can be used to access a ton of shortcuts that change according to whichever app you’re using at the time.

For some, the Dial is a game changer. Personally, I struggled to acclimatise to it - in 90% of cases, I found it easier to use the mouse or a keyboard shortcut. But considering that the Dial is ‘only’ £90, surely it could have been included in the Studio’s £4250 price?

We’d also suggest that you spend a little time with the Studio in store before spending the cash, just to check that it doesn’t impose a workflow that you can’t work with. For example, Stuff’s art supremo struggled with the need to have the screen close to you on the desk, which meant moving the Studio keyboard to one side. In fact, he ended up putting the keyboard on his lap every time he wanted to switch to sketch mode, and while I doubt many people would find it an issue, it drove him to distraction.

And while I’m getting every last grumble out of my system, even the most pimped iMac 27in 5k - complete with 4.2 GHz i7, 32GB of RAM, 2TB Fusion Drive and Magic Mouse 2 and Trackpad - weighs in at £3098… a whole £1152 cheaper than our Studio. No, the iMac doesn’t have a touch screen - but then with the change you have left over, you can go raid the Wacom catalogue.

Make no mistake, we’ve already said that we love the Studio. If you’re an illustrator (the product’s aforementioned target market), the Studio comes with everything in the box you’ll need, and will fit perfectly in your design studio or a study desk (and look great while it goes about it). But as with a growing number of products in the Surface line up, the Studio’s cause is ever-so-slightly undermined by Microsoft’s ambitious pricing. Actually, let's just tell it like it is: it's downright stingy.