You could be happily forgiven for looking at this year's Surface Laptop 2 and assuming it's one of last year's models. Indeed the 13.5in Laptop 2 is exactly as thin (14.48mm) and light (1.25kg) as its predecessor. What about the Alacantra fabric cloth surrounding it's keyboard?

While you've got to give Microsoft props for not going for the all-metal MacBook-alike aesthetic, we're not entirely convinced a year on from its introduction. Why? It looks great on first impressions but can discolour over a year's usage unless you really make an effort to keep your mitts clean.

So much so that this is probably the reason Microsoft has introduced all-black as a colour option in addition to the grey you see here. Because, hey, if it works for covering up stains on your jeans then why not a computer?

Elsewhere in ‘small changes that don't really matter’ news, Microsoft claims the Laptop 2’s keyboard is quieter than before. While we didn't test this in an ultra-pedantic side-by-side test, we can confirm it's still an excellent companion for typing out documents, penning a quick note and everything in-between. The keys are lovely and big with plenty of travel, and you also get an ample trackpad for scrolling about. We're huge fans.

The same goes for its 13.5in touchscreen, which again is unchanged but looks just as good as before. With a 2256 x 1504 pixels resolution, text is pin-sharp when you're editing docs, video is punchy with plenty of detail and the whole affair is comfortably bright enough so you'll never find yourself squinting at imagery.

Whether you're catching up on The Good Place or just trying to get your inbox down to zero, you'll get on great with the Surface Laptop 2’s display. You probably won’t want to sit through an entire movie with the thing, but that's down its so-so speakers that lack finesse at loud volumes.