Fire up eFootball PES 2020 and you’ll be greeted by one of four faces: Lionel Messi, Miralem Pjanic, Serge Gnabry or Scott McTominay. Yes, the same Scott McTominay that only got a game for Manchester United because Old Trafford wasn’t big enough to house the egos of both Jose Mourinho and Paul Pogba. The young midfielder’s prominent positioning will be a surprise to many, probably none more so than McTominay himself, but it’s a reflection of the ‘we’ll take what we can get’ approach to licensing that Konami is forced to take while it exists in the shadow of the FIFA juggernaut.

That’s not to say it’s feeding off scraps. With Barcelona and Bayern Munich also already onboard, the game has three of the biggest clubs in Europe covered, so the addition of Italian perma-champions Juventus and their Allianz Stadium is a no-brainer. It means you get the dubious pleasure of hearing The Old Lady’s inane goal music every time CR7 or one of his teammates hits the back of the net at home, which wouldn’t be such a problem if they played something other than the bloody Fratellis.

It’s not all bad though. The real-life arenas are meticulously recreated and there’s a decent level of variation and individuality to the crowds, which makes even the generic stadia feel properly alive. The TV-style camera angle is also a triumph, giving it a real feeling of authenticity without just plastering the screen with all the right graphics. Pro tip: if you’re struggling to see what you’re strikers are up to, you might need to knock the zoom back a couple of notches.

As always, the problem isn’t really what is here, it’s what’s missing that stands out. Serie A is almost entirely complete, with only Brescia missing their real name and kit, and if you’re a fan of French, Dutch, Portuguese, Turkish, Scottish, Russian, Belgian, Danish or Swiss football, PES 2020 has you covered. Various leagues from South America and the Far East, including Argentina and China, are also present and correct. But Bayern’s presence as one of just three German clubs that feature on the game at all just makes the absence of the Bundesliga more noticeable.

Most teams from the Premier League, Championship and La Liga are here under pseudonyms but they’re a little easier to decipher this year. You get names such as Chelsea B, Manchester B and Everton B rather than the more generic London FC, Man Blue and Merseyside Blue, although that does make them sound like reserve sides.

These names are, of course, all easily editable, although only Arsenal and Manchester United in England and Barcelona in Spain wear their proper kits. Those are not so easy to change, unless you’re happy downloading image files from unofficial fan sites and uploading them yourself. For the more casual fan, that’s likely to be too much hassle.