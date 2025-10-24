These gorgeous hi-fi headphones promise sound so good I’m considering ditching my wireless cans

As much as I enjoy hi-fi audio, I typically trade audio quality for the convenience of wireless headphones. But Grado’s latest entry into its Signature Line of cans is making me reconsider. The brand’s new S750 headphones have arrived with the kind of pedigree and panache that you’d expect from more expensive options, while promising excellent sound.

The S750s have been rebuilt from the driver up. The all-new S2 50mm driver, with its carbon fibre and paper composite diaphragm and copper-plated aluminium voice coil, has been engineered to squeeze out every drop of musical nuance. Grado says this fresh set-up brings a sound that’s natural yet detailed, with dynamic range to spare.

Then there’s the new B cushion that’s been designed with the sort of obsessive attention you’d usually expect from high-end watchmakers or Japanese knife artisans. By reducing the driver-to-ear distance and tweaking the internal cutout, Grado reckons it’s managed to alter the acoustic balance without messing with detail or stage. There’s improved airflow, and apparently, it distributes pressure so well your ears won’t even remember you’ve had them on all day.

On top of all that, Grado’s not abandoned modernity entirely. The S750s feature the latest generation of the brand’s detachable cable system, all wrapped in a snazzy Signature Gold braided finish. It plugs in via a 4-pin mini XLR, giving you room to mess about with different lengths and balanced terminations, including the 4.4mm and proper full-fat XLR if you’re that way inclined.

The S750 headphones sit in an aluminium housing, yet still comes in at a trim 460g – over 10% lighter than its HP100 SE sibling. The headband gets a touch more padding than old-school Grados, while the engraved aluminium gimbals, stainless steel rods, and reinforced joints. The rotation’s limited to 105 degrees, which might sound stingy, but it’s all in service of long-term durability.

The Grado Signature S750 headphones will be available this November for $1695/£1695. While they’re a lot pricier than most wireless cans, they’re pretty well priced for a set of hi-fi cans. You can order them directly from Grado’s website.