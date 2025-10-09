The Philips Fidelio FT1 Bluetooth turntable can also spin your CDs

If you grew up watching The Big Breakfast, playing Snake on your Nokia 3210 and drinking Tab Clear, the Philips Fidelio FT1 might just be your ideal turntable.

You see, people who have a soft spot for Mr Blobby are often technologically marooned between the analogue and digital eras; unwilling to part ways with their CD and vinyl collection, but also more than happy to embrace the convenience of wireless streaming – and Philips has crammed the best of both worlds into the Fidelio FT1.

It might not be much to look at but you get both a two-speed, belt-driven turntable and a tray-loading CD player, while Bluetooth 5.4 and a built-in phono stage mean you can hook it up to some wireless speakers. If you fancy a matching pair Philips has also launched the FA3 (€399), which have 5in mid/bass drivers and 1in titanium tweeters.

If you’re leaning towards your analogue side you can use the RCA stereo outputs to connect it to an amp or some active speakers instead, plus there’s a 3.5mm headphone socket if you don’t want the neighbours to know you’re listening to Them Girls Them Girls by Zig and Zag (again).

Vibrations and electronic interference are vinyl’s Kryptonite, so the CD player is mechanically separated from the turntable to help minimise both, plus it comes with a thick rubber slip mat for the die-cast aluminium platter. The tonearm is fitted with a replaceable Audio Technica moving magnet cartridge.

There are physical controls on the turntable, but in keeping with the general theme you can also use the Philips Entertainment app, although it won’t work on your Nokia 3210.

The Philips Fidelio FT1 isn’t due to go on sale until early next year, when it’ll set you back €299 (UK pricing is yet to be confirmed).