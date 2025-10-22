The Life360 Pet GPS Tracker keeps tabs on your four-legged escape artists

Have you got a Houdini hound, or a moggy that likes to go missing? High-profile Airtag alternative Life360 – the firm now behind Tile, one of the earliest Bluetooth smart trackers – has just launched a tiny new wearable that’ll help you monitor your pets’ whereabouts.

The Life360 Pet GPS Tracker isn’t just a clip-on collar accessory for an existing Tile tag; it’s an all-new addition to the lineup with GPS, WiFi, and Bluetooth connectivity, for beaming location info to the firm’s Life360 smartphone app every ten seconds.

This is where you can set up custom geofences, marking the border of your yard or garden as a safe space – and with real-time escape alerts pinged to your phone should your pet go for an unexpected walkabout.

It’s waterproof down to 1m, so dogs that love to take a dip in the drink are covered, and the rechargeable battery can go for 14 days between trips to the plug socket. A reserve mode can keep ticking for a whopping six months, for more basic tracking.

While it won’t quite be ready at launch, Life360 is gearing up to launch a Pet Finder network, tapping into the firm’s network of 83 million monthly active users to help track down missing pets. The app already includes location sharing for family members, safe driver reports, crash detection, and emergency dispatch for paying subscribers.

“Pets bring our families immense joy, and the fear of losing them is equally powerful,” Life360 CEO Lauren Antonoff said. “Traditional safety measures like microchips require a vet or shelter visit and often have missing or outdated info, and all-purpose Bluetooth trackers can struggle to locate pets on the move, especially in remote areas.”

The Life360 Pet Tracker is available right now, directly from the Life360 website. There’ll be three colours at launch: Pink Punch, Navy Blaze, and Black.

It’ll officially cost £50, but early birds will be able to score one for just £3.60 (plus the price of a Gold or Platinum membership, which are £10 and £20 per month respectively) – and you won’t need to pay an activation fee for the first device added to a Circle, either. There was no confirmed US pricing at the time of writing.