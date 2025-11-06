This 3,600-piece Lego Icons Star Trek U.S.S. Enterprise boldly goes where no Lego set has gone before

Since 1999, Lego fans have been able to whoosh about all manner of spaceships from a certain series with ‘Star’ in its name. But not Star Trek – until now. Because Lego has officially revealed a set that would even make Lieutenant Worf grin like a massive idiot. Lego Icons Star Trek: U.S.S. Enterprise NCC-1701-D has you grapple with a whopping 3,600 pieces to fashion a brick-built replica of the famous starship.

It’s packed with details, breaking up the grey with little pops of tan that suggest Data needs to put on a spacesuit and head outside with a can of paint. The warp nacelles are present and correct, glowing with eye-popping red and blue. You can open the shuttlebay and whizz two tiny shuttlepods about, dodging invisible Borg vessels. (Or home-made ones. Borg cubes were basically born for Lego!) Just don’t get carried away, detach the command saucer, and fling it into space like a frisbee.

Natch, Star Trek was as much about the crew as the ship. So I’m happy to see nine included here in minifig form: Captain Jean-Luc Picard, Commander William Riker, Lieutenant Worf, Lieutenant Commander Data, Dr. Beverly Crusher, Lieutenant Commander Geordi La Forge, Counsellor Deanna Troi, Bartender Guinan and Wesley Crusher. Each comes with accessories, from a cup of tea to Spot the cat. The ship and crew can then sit proudly on a brick-built display stand, the final frontier of geek shelf decor.

Make it brick

If you’re not already yelling “BRICK ME UP!”, Lego’s dangling one more temptation for Trekkies: buy the set between 28 November and 1 December directly from Lego and – while supplies last – you’ll score a bonus Lego Icons Star Trek: Type-15 Shuttlepod set.

This minifig-scale craft has opening wing doors and a rear hatch. Peer inside and you’ll spot a little LCARS display showing Stardate 45076.3, along with a schematic of a Romulan craft. Ensign Ro Laren is included too, ready to argue about which minifig actually gets to fly the thing instead of gathering dust on the display stand.

Want to learn more? Tune into Lego’s official Black Friday/Cyber Monday livestream (18:15 CET/12:15 ET in English; 17:00 CET in German) for behind-the-scenes insights into the creation of the set. And if you’re a super-fan, join Lego Insiders (it’s free) for a chance to win a set signed by Jonathan ‘William Riker’ Frakes. I assume that means the box, because if he scrawls all over a pre-build Lego Enterprise, he deserves a week in the brig.

Lego Icons Star Trek U.S.S. Enterprise will be available 28 November 2025, priced $399.99/£349.99. Prepare to beam up the cash from your bank account now. Resistance is futile!