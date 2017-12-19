Dual front cameras and skinny screen bezels for Samsung's Galaxy A8

Like Indana Jones escaping the Temple of Doom, hat intact, Samsung barely managed to reveal the Galaxy A8 before the calendar slammed shut on 2017. This mid-range Galaxy S8 spin-off has a lot of the same kick-ass features, only dialled down a notch so as not to break the bank. You still get an AMOLED Infinity display with ultra-skinny screen bezels, but they don't curve around the sides of the phone here, and the size has shrunk to 5.6in. An octa-core CPU, 4GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, NFC, IP68 waterproofing and a 3000mAh battery still sound pretty high-end to us, though, and the A8 even goes one step further with its front camera. By adding a second one. Here you get a 16MP+8MP setup for giving your selfies some dreamy depth of field, on top of the 16MP rear cam that matches the Galaxy S8. Expect it to arrive in April next year.