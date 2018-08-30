Blackberry’s new entry level phone doesn’t come in black

The Blackberry Key2 LE is an affordable Android 8.1 handset costing £349 and comes in three finishes including this dashing 80s red inspired by the Charlize Theron movie Atomic Blonde. Wrapped in soft-touch polycarbonate with curved edges, it's substantially lighter than its more angular and powerful sibling - the Key 2. Essentially a ‘lite’ version of the Key2, it features that siganture QWERTY keyboard, a 4.5in Full HD display, 4GB of RAM, 32GB or 64GB of storage, dual 13MP+5MP rear cameras, and a 3,000mAh battery for a claimed 22 hours, so Whatsapp and scroll through Instagram to your heart's content. It supports quick charging and will take you from 0-50% in only 36 minutes when you're on-the-go dashing between meetings. And for those who haven't joined the wireless revolution yet, there's a headphone jack.