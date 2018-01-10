The Steelseries Rival 600 is a gaming mouse that's ready for lift-off

However wild your flailing gets when you’re unexpectedly ambushed in a Player Unknown’s Battlegrounds face-off, Steelseries wants to make sure you’ll still be pointing your gun in the right direction. The Rival 600 uses two optical sensors to more accurately track your movements when you lift your mouse, leaving you with pinpoint accuracy. It’s a customisable rodent, too, with adjustable weights that can be added to either side and adjust its centre of gravity. Oh, and let’s not forget the obligatory LED lighting, either. The Rival 600 should be on sale right now for US$80.