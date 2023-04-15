GameSir T4 Kaleid is a Switch-friendly controller that won’t drift

Signs of the dreaded joystick drift are all too common among Nintendo Switch owners. Characters walking by themselves; cameras spinning out of control; vehicles that veer to one direction like learner driver is behind the wheel. That won’t happen with the colourful new GameSir T4 Kaleid – this Switch-compatible controller uses Hall Effect joysticks and triggers for drift-free precision even after hundreds of hours of play.

The USB-C wired controller, which also plays nicely with Android devices and Windows PCs, also uses microswitches for its face buttons, with a very shallow travel depth for near instant input response, and has a built-in 6-axis gyroscope, for motion control.

GameSir has gone for the same offset analogue stick arrangement as Nintendo’s own Pro Controller, only the four face buttons use the Xbox-style A/B/X/Y layout. You get the usual set of shoulder buttons and triggers up top, and a dedicated capture button on the front for screenshots or screen recording.

A pair of paddles on the rear add an extra level of control, customisable through GameSir’ T4k App’s companion software. The app also lets you tweak the built-in lighting with custom effects, which shine through the transparent casing to light up your gaming sessions. There are a handful to choose from, or you can create your own based on button inputs.

A built-in 3.5mm headphone port can handle voice chat once you plug in a headset, and the 2m cable is detachable to cut down on tripping hazards.

Gamers wanting to add a little sparkle to their play sessions will be able to pick up the GameSir T4 Kaleid controller in the coming weeks, from Amazon. Prices are set at £42 for the UK, $42 for the US and €58 for Europe, which neatly undercuts the cost of Nintendo’s official Switch Pro Controller.