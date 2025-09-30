Brighter, smarter Amazon FireTV lineup now deserves a spot in your home cinema setup

Amazon isn’t messing about when it comes to affordable entertainment, no matter the screen size. The firm’s Fire TV 4K TV line-up just got a major shot in the arm at its annual product launch event, promising faster processing and higher brightness at a still-sensible price point.

Revealed alongside new colour screen Kindles, the refreshed Fire TV Omni QLED series has double the number of local dimming zones as the outgoing model, for a significant 60% hike to screen brightness. The upgrade also means greater separation of bright whites and dark blacks, and should make both Dolby Vision and HDR10+ Adaptive content look a lot easier on the eyes than before.

There’s an ambient light sensor that can adjust the display based on your room’s lighting, colour temperature included, and it can turn on and off when you walk in or out of a room if you want. There’s a gallery mode that can show your personal photo collection, too.

A new picture processor is apparently 40% faster than before, which is enough oomph to get the most out of Alexa+. The smarter AI assistant better understands context now, and can act as a personal IMDB search engine with knowledge on filming locations, soundtracks and behind-the-scenes trivia, as well as each onscreen actor’s resume. It’s better at keeping up to date with live sports events now, too, and can access more of your own content like photo albums and doorbell feeds.

The Fire TV Omni QLED series will be available in 50, 55, 65 and 75in screen sizes, with US prices starting from $480. There’s no word on when it’ll come to other territories.

The rest of Amazon’s 2025 TV line-up leans even further into pocket money territory. The 4-Series, which will arrive in 43, 50 and 55in screen sizes, will start at $330; the 2-Series costs even less, its 32in option costing just $160 – though keep in mind it’s a Full HD panel.

Picking a 4-Series TV secures you a 4K resolution, as well as a quad-core processor that’s 30% quicker than the last-gen model. Other new additions include the Omnisense smart power-on and power-off, and a Dialogue Boost audio mode that should make muffled speech that bit easier to hear.

Lastly, Amazon also pulled back the curtain on a new Fire TV Stick. The 4K Select runs an all-new Vega operating system, which the firm reckons is faster and more power efficient than its previous efforts. You’ll be able to snag one for your existing TV for $40.