Belkin’s first Switch 2 carry case has one travel feature I didn’t know I needed

Got your hands on a Nintendo Switch 2 on launch day and plan on mainlining Mario Kart World for the foreseeable? Battery life could be a bigger problem than Blue Shells – but not if you carry your console in Belkin’s new charging case. It has a built-in power bank that can keep the hybrid handheld juiced while it’s stowed, so you’re always fully fuelled the next time you come to play.

It looks like your typical carry case from the outside, but unzip if and you’ll spot the 10,000mAh power bank with enough capacity to charge a Switch 2 one and a half times. It’s got a built-in LCD screen to show how much power it has remaining before you’ll need to pop it out of the case to top up, and the included cable is malleable enough to plug into your Switch 2’s USB-C port while the case is closed. A second USB-C port means the power bank can also charge your phone or other tech.

Elsewhere the hard-shell carry case has a separate mesh pouch for storing cables, a hidden holder for an AirTag or other tracker, and a stitched-in game holder with (almost) more room for cards than there are launch titles.

Original Switch and Switch OLED owners don’t have to miss out, either; Belkin bundles a set of foam inserts in the box, which will keep the older, smaller consoles secure. The charging case is yours for $70/50, direct from Belkin and via Amazon.

This might be Belkin’s first foray into gaming, but starting with cases makes a lot of sense; a whopping 85% of Switch 1 owners bought a case to keep their console safe while travelling, and I’d be shocked if that number didn’t climb higher for the larger, pricier Switch 2.

Multi-format accessories for other consoles and mobile gamers aren’t expected any time soon, with Belkin focused firmly on the Switch 2 for now. The range also includes a more basic travel case at launch, along with a tempered glass screen protector.

The former won’t charge your console, but it still has a separate section for cables, a hidden AirTag holder, and a pouch for stashing a handful of game cards. The carry handle also unclips to become a wrist strap. There are no inserts for the OG switch, though – this is strictly for the new handheld only. It’s going on sale today for $30/£20.

The tempered glass screen protector has an anti-reflective coating that Belkin says improves outdoor visibility. You’re meant to place it over the Switch 2’s pre-installed screen film, which Nintendo has urged console owners not to remove.

Belkin knows fitting screen protectors can be a faff, so includes an alignment tool in the box that should prevent unsightly air bubbles. It’s made from 60% post-consumer recycled glass, and will set you back $25/£20.