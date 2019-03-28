There might not be third-party apps like Strava or MapMyRun, but this watch still has plenty to offer fitness fans. It tracks running (courses, indoor and outdoor), walking, climbing, cycling (indoor and outdoor), swimming (pool and open water) and “other” which we took to mean anything not covered by the above like weightlifting, pilates, yoga and fitness classes. Phew. It’s tiring just going through them all.

And generally, it performs very well, matching our favourite Garmin for stats on both swimming and running. (Like other smartwatches, its touchscreen doesn’t work well when wet, so make sure you start your swim session before you get in the pool.)

You get a ton of stats on each activity too. After a run, we could see distance covered, duration, calories burned, average pace, average speed, maximum speed, number of steps, average cadence, average stride length, three stats for elevation, our heart rate throughout the exercise along with time spent in each heart rate zone, plus graphs for cadence, pace and altitude and a measure of our VO2max.

Again, phew.

Swimming is equally impressive, with stats like stroke count, stroke type, SWOLF and average pace.

The one weak area is the “other” category, which only tells you your heart rate, duration and calories burned. It would really make sense to have different modes for yoga, pilates, weights, circuits and the like. But maybe that's asking a bit much at this price.

You can set a target for each workout, which is a nice feature. So if you want to swim 40 length, or burn 200 calories on a run, just tell it and it’ll buzz when you hit that target. It saves constantly checking the watch throughout the workout (the exercise equivalent of “are we there yet?”).

Unfortunately, Huawei Health – the app you use to sync all your exercise data to your phone – leaves a bit to be desired. It’s not short of data, and gives you extras like drawing a GPS map of where you ran. But it’s not very intuitive to use. Here's hoping a redesign is on the cards.

Away from the sports and activity side you get plenty of extras like breathing exercises to calm you down, sleep tracking, a barometer, compass, weather reports, messages from your smartphone and so on. It’s an impressive feature set that wouldn’t look out of place on a pricier model.