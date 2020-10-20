In control of the Nest Audio’s improved sound is a 75mm woofer and 19mm tweeter, replacing the single 50mm driver that you’d find in the original Home. These are placed all at the front of the Nest Audio, to create a more traditional directional speaker rather than a 360-degree one. The result is a fuller, clearer and more direct sound that Google says goes 75% louder than the predecessor, with 50% more bass.

We certainly don’t find it wanting in the volume department. For a little speaker, it goes pretty loud indeed, though you probably won’t want it louder than around 80% in most rooms. Push it above that and you will start to notice some distortion, as well as some loss of control in the higher frequencies too.

Bass definitely makes itself more cleanly known in the Nest Audio, sounding more refined and less muddy than it did on the Google Home. This does add some improved presence and authority to the low end, but it could still go a touch deeper and drum kicks could have more impact to them. There’s a lack of dynamism here that can leave tracks sounding a little flat to more critical ears. That’s a character that continues elsewhere in the frequency range.

There’s certainly more clarity through the midrange than before, but it still doesn’t sparkle with detail as much as we’d like, and you won’t pick up the same expression and emotion as you might on a more talented speaker. Vocals could have a bit more focus to ensure they aren’t ever overpowered too. Although the mix of a track generally holds together well, as you push the volume, you will hear the midrange thicken up ever so slightly. This can strip it of some of the get up and go we’d like to hear, which a slightly brighter treble at moderate volumes might have improved.

All this said, it really depends how you look at the Nest Audio as to how you’re going to rate its sound. As a music speaker with Google smarts, you’re probably going to find it wanting. As a Google smart speaker with decent audio, it fares a much better. And to be honest, it’s the latter that we imagine most people will be in the mindset of when buying it.

So no, this isn’t going to compete with a Sonos One in the sound department, but for a speaker that’s half the price, it does a good job for the sort of non-critical listening we find ourselves using it for. Whether that’s listening to a podcast while we make dinner or a Spotify playlist while we potter around the house on a weekend, this is where the Nest Audio finds itself most at home and really what it’s intended for, we’d say. Because the sound isn’t terrible by any stretch, and we imagine the majority of people buying this will be very happy with the performance it offers.

It’s full bodied, decently balanced and offers up plenty of volume. There’s not a lot in it but we’d say it just about pips last year’s Amazon Echo in the audio department too, sounding overall clearer and richer.

It’s worth mentioning you can pair the Nest Audio into a stereo pair with another, or daisy chain it with other Nest speakers throughout your house for an affordable multi-room experience. It’s not something we were able to test, but a feature that we’d imagine could well come in handy for those who’ve invested in other Google speakers.