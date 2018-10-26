The Fenix 5 Plus is a next-gen runner’s watch, but it is also deliberately familiar. Its software hasn’t changed that much since we used the Fenix 3 years ago.

However, this watch more-or-less collates everything a Garmin watch has ever been able to do, and bungs it in a single device. There’s room for 500 audio tracks, a handful of audiobooks and or podcasts, and will hook up with wireless headphones.

You can also stream from Spotify and Deezer, using micro apps downloaded from the Garmin Connect companion app. Run Spotify and you can download playlists and podcasts to the watch, including favourites like Discover Weekly. Garmin watches are, finally, pretty great music watches. You will need to be connected to your phone to download, mind.

There's also the other expensive biggie, baked-in maps. This lets you navigate right off the Fenix 5 Plus’s screen. Maps across Europe are preinstalled. As you might expect, these watch maps aren’t anywhere near as quick to navigate around as a phone with Google Maps and a solid connection.

You can pan and zoom with the buttons, but updating the screen takes a beat or two. Despite this, it’s a great way to avoid having to get a phone or map out all the time when on a hike. There’s a separate navigation mode too, with full-on turn-by-turn instructions.

There’s an issue for hikers, though. Garmin calls these TOPO (topographical) maps and there’s a menu option to switch height contours on and off. But the maps preinstalled on the Fenix 5 Plus don’t have any contour data built in. You can’t tell a flat field from a calf-buster of a hill. And that’s a big issue for hikers.

To get this extra data you have to buy Garmin’s Pro maps. The UK maps alone cost £150. It’s £279 for the whole of France. Ouch. There are ways to squeeze non-Garmin maps in your Fenix 5 Plus, but the official ones cost a packet.

If watch maps sounds like cheating, you can also use the Fenix 5 Plus as a compass. A very expensive compass. This doesn’t just feel like a relative of the older Fenix watches, but Garmin’s EPIX too, the classic mapping watch.