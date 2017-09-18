The Marvel vs Capcom series has always been tricky for newbies to get the hang of, especially with the 3v3 team battles that became the norm with MvC2. That's why Infinite ditches it, in favour of 2v2 matches. With one less health bar to keep an eye on, fights are that little bit less oppressive for first-time players.

Getting rid of assist moves, where you could call in one of your teammates for a brief attack that kept your combo going, is an even bigger change. Team synergy used to mean that certain characters just didn't gel well together, but now you're free to pick your favourites without having to worry if they'll play nicely as a pair.

Instead, there's a new freeform switch button that lets you swap between fighters at any point. They simply swap places with your current character, letting you continue the combo with any move you like - not just a few choice attacks. I think it makes combat flow that much better, with no mis-timed assist calls leading to dropped combos.

Finally, X-factor, the love-it-or-hate-it comeback mechanic from MVC3, has been ditched. In its place, Marvel's Uber-powerful infinity stones let you choose one of six abilities to break out when things are looking bleak. Some temporarily speed you up, others limit your enemy's movement, and my favourite, the Reality stone, adds massive elemental attacks to each of your basic moves. If you ever wanted to see Final Fight's Mayor Mike Haggar wallop Iron Man with a mixture of lava, ice and lightning, this is absolutely the stone for you.

All these cuts might sound like Capcom dumbing down the combat - possibly at the request of Marvel to keep casual fans from scratching their heads - but fighting game pros don’t have to worry. Infinite is still just as balls-to-the-wall crazy as its predecessor. Combos can stretch into the 100s of hits, with complex button presses and attack sequences you'll need to memorise in order to maximise your damage, and those all-important hyper combo special attacks dishing out plenty of damage.