Guardians of the Galaxy was the shot in the arm that the Marvel Cinematic Universe needed, opening the door to very different kinds of heroes in very different environments, all infused with loads of attitude.

It's still one of the most memorable Marvel flicks to date, and now with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 hitting cinemas in a matter of weeks, gaming's best storytellers get a crack at spinning their own tale with this misfit team of space heroes.

Telltale Games has worked its episodic narrative magic with everything from The Walking Dead to Game of Thrones, with a dash of Minecraft and Batman as well, but Guardians proves a unique challenge: it tries to match the film's spunk while not actually having access to the actors' voices or likenesses. Which is rather strange, really.

We've had a play through the first episode, Tangled Up in Blue, so consider this a review-in-progress for now. Four more episodes are due in the coming months, so we'll update both the review text and score along the way as needed as the complete adventure takes shape.