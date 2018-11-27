The apocalypse agrees with West Virginia.

Upon emerging from Fallout 76's eponymous vault, players are treated to one of the prettiest apocalyptic landscapes to ever appear in the series.

Exploring the West Virginia wilderness, vibrantly brought to life by autumnal hues, immediately feels welcoming and fresh in a franchise that's typically been defined by browns, grays, and other colors that wouldn't look out of place on a car's undercarriage.

The latest entry in Bethesda's open-world RPG still sports a bit of a dated, detail-starved visual presentation – especially compared to recent polygon-pushers like God of War and Red Dead Redemption 2 – but the pretty seasonal paint-job does a decent job overshadowing its graphical shortcomings.

This sort of double-edged critique can be applied to just about every aspect of the game, an experience that can swing from fun to frustrating faster than a Fat Man can evaporate an enemy target.