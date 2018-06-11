On the surface, Days Gone looks like another opportunity for players to open hordes of flesh-eating freaks from brain stem to belly button. And we're not complaining.

But while the PlayStation 4 exclusive will not doubt feature its fair share of gore-soaked combat, its retina-searing visuals, deadly open-world environment and motorcycle traversal are just a few of the things that might help separate it from the post-apocalyptic pack.

Our recent hands-on session with the game gave us a glimpse of these elements and more. And while the details of the Days Gone storyline were well guarded during the demo, our time behind the controller proved there still might be some fresh life in the undead genre.

