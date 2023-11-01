Paramount and Channel 5: our guide on the ad-supported new streaming service

Another streaming service is heading to the UK. And it’s coming from Paramount and TV station Channel 5.

Paramount is planning to combine Channel 5’s broadcast video-on-demand service, My5, with its leading FAST service Pluto TV. It promises to bring more TV shows and movies on ad-funded, free to watch basis. But what actually is it? Here’s all the facts we know about it so far.

What is it?

The platform will be ad-supported, and will combine My5 with Pluto TV. This will beam local content from Channel 5, as well as on-demand FAST channels from Pluto TV, whilst incorporating Broadcaster Video on Demand, ad-supported content from broadcast networks, ad-supported content on demand, and Live TV.

The new service will be its own dedicated, free streaming service that will consolidate My5 with Pluto TV. According to Paramount, the service will launch in 2024.

Paramount and Channel 5: why?

Channel 5 is already home to a number of Paramount TV shows and movies such as Yellowstone, and MTV content such as Catfish UK and more. That’s thanks to Channel Five being a subsidiary of Paramount Global. Now, they’re taking that relationship further.

We foresee the service as being something of a competitor to ITVX, which has around 15,000 hours of free to watch, ad-supported TV. ITVX also comes with a Premium subscription for £5.99 per month or £59.99 per year, but there’s no indication yet whether Paramount and Channel 5 will offer such an option.

What can you watch?

My5 hosts shows such as Dalgleish, All Creatures Great And Small, Ben Fogle: New Lives In The Wild, The Yorkshire Vet and Dogs Behaving (Very) Badly. Pluto TV is a more global operation, and distributes 2000 channels globally from over 425 content partners.

Pluto TV offers content via curated channels and on demand, including global and local film and series selections. In the UK, the service has over 20,000 hours of free content and more than 150 channels programmed with content from Paramount and other outlets.

TV shows include Judge Judy and Dog The Bounty Hunter, the three series in the CSI Universe, Catfish and Teen Mum from MTV, as well as 10 curated movie channels.

