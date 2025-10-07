Best luxury gifts for big spenders for Christmas 2025

Our pick of the best luxury gifts for Christmas 2025

Marshall Heston 120

Marshall’s first full-blown Dolby Atmos soundbar wouldn’t look out of place on centre stage. Roaring into life with the swagger you’d expect from the British amp icon, it looks every bit an amp, matching its guitar-loving siblings with a black finish, peppered gold detailing and equally shiny knurled ampknobs. Beneath its rocking exterior lies a 5.1.2 setup driven by 11 Class D amplifiers, filling your room with room-shaking movie sound and warm, powerful music playback that honours the brand’s heritage. The physical knobs for volume, treble and source add tactile Marshall charm.

Gozney Dome XL (Gen 2)

Built for fire-fuelled feasts, the Dome XL is nearly twice the size of the already-impressive original and has the muscle to handle three pizzas, full roasts or cast-iron sides. Hybrid fuel flexibility lets you switch between wood, charcoal and gas, while pro-grade insulation and the all-important cordierite stone base ensure consistent heat and authentic pizzeria-quality results every time.

Ninja Luxe Café Pro

Ninja’s deluxe coffee machine replaces a barista with a single shiny stainless-steel box. An all-in-one espresso, filter and cold brew machine with a built-in grinder offering 25 settings, weight-based dosing and an integrated tamper, your caffeine fix will never be the same again. Barista Assist guides grind size and recipes, while the Dual Froth System’s five presets whip up dairy or plant-based microfoam.

Panerai Submersible Marina Militare Carbotech

Tough enough for elite naval aviators yet crafted with Italian finesse, this 44mm diver is forged from lightweight Carbotech – a carbon composite stronger than steel. A stealthy green-grained dial, radar-style seconds sub-dial, and luminous hands make it legible in any conditions, while the P.900 movement delivers precision ticks and a three-day reserve. Engraved with Aviazione Navale wings and water-resistant to 300m.

Eight Sleep Pod 5 Ultra

The Pod 5 Ultra is a connected sleep system that cools or warms your bed from 13–43°C, with an all-important (read: absolutely vital) dual-zone control for couples. AI Autopilot adjusts temperature dynamically, while sensors track sleep stages, heart rate and snoring. There are even thermal and vibration alarms to help you gently awaken from your slumber.

LG CineBeam S

This cubic, ultra-short-throw 4K projector transforms any wall into a screen up to 100in across. Triple-laser tech delivers vivid, accurate colour, while Dolby Atmos-compatible speakers provide punchy sound. With webOS built in, you can stream Netflix, Disney+ and more, or connect consoles via HDMI for big-screen gaming thrills. And unlike most projectors, it looks good enough to leave on full display.

Roomba Max 705 Combo

iRobot’s premium dirt-tackling bot blends vacuuming and mopping in one sleek unit. Its self-cleaning PowerSpin roller mop scrubs heated water into stubborn stains, while dual brushes annihilate debris. LiDAR mapping and AI obstacle detection guide spotless coverage, and the AutoWash dock empties dust, rinses and dries the mop, and keeps it ready daily. So good you’ll almost miss Henry. Almost.

Garmin Venu X1

Garmin’s premium smartwatch pairs a 2in display with an ultra-slim titanium case. It tracks over 100 activities, delivers full-colour maps, supports Garmin Pay, and even packs a torch. Eight-day battery life, health metrics like Body Battery and SpO2, and waterproofing make it as practical as it is handsome. And yes, it’s fair to say it’s the Apple Watch alternative for Android fans.

Astell&Kern Luna

These stunning Luna in-ear monitors are sculpted from titanium and fitted with a bespoke planar magnetic driver for pristine fidelity. Hand-assembled in Japan, they balance deep bass with shimmering treble. A premium Eletech silver-and-copper cable, Alcantara case and multiple ear tips complete a package designed for audiophiles who demand uncompromising sound and craftsmanship.

Audio-Technica AT-LPA2

With its acrylic platter and chassis, carbon fibre tonearm and dual-moving-coil cartridge, the AT-LPA2 is a vinyl lover’s dream. Adjustable VTA (that’s Vertical Tracking Angle), anti-skate tech, and counterweights allow fine-tuned setups, while a DC servo belt drive ensures stable rotation. Separate power and control units minimise interference, delivering a pure, detailed analogue listening experience free from distractions.

Bluetti Apex 300 Versatile Power Station

This compact power station provides backup energy for phones, laptops, and small appliances. With multiple output ports and fast charging, it’s a reliable option for camping trips or power cuts. Its beefy second-generation automotive-grade battery is also built to last 17 years, though we’re hopeful we’ll have perfected household cold fusion reactors by then. Here’s hoping.

Freewrite Valentine Edition

Inspired by Olivetti’s 1960s design, this striking red typewriter swaps ink ribbons for an E-Ink display. A mechanical keyboard, cloud sync, and month-long battery make it a distraction-free writing tool – perfect for those with ADHD, writer’s block, chronic procrastinators, or all of the above. Limited edition touches include a matching hardshell case and carrying strap.