The best grooming tech for men

Hey everyone! It’s National Men’s Grooming Day don’t ya know! So to celebrate this most momentous of occasions, Stuff has rounded up the best male grooming tech you can buy today.

Whether you want a silky smooth face, want your teeth to shine like beacons, or want to fix that bald patch, there’s a decuple of top tech here for you.

So lock the bathroom door, it’s time to spruce like you’ve never spruced before.