FIFA 21 arrives at an odd time for much of the planet, when the packed stands the game depicts are possibly the most unrealistic thing about it. Even its often high-scoring matches seem to have transferred into the real world.

Usually the first few games on a new version of FIFA would be low-scoring affairs – it takes a while to get to grips with any changes to how the game plays – but FIFA 21 is almost instantly familiar. A 5-1 first-game thrashing of Burnley on World Class difficulty confirmed that. It's not a one-off either – online games often become absolute goalfests. How you feel about that will depend on which Jose Mourinho era you most identify with.

While passing and movement perhaps feel a touch zippier, making it slightly easier to play through the thirds if you know what you’re doing, there’s not a lot here that makes it feel very different from FIFA 20. It’s still a game that’s very much weighted in favour of the attackers, with more effective through-balls and better off-the-ball runs, while crossing has also been tweaked. Balls into the box are far less floaty than before and are now more capable of causing defences problems. Whether that game of percentages works out too often in the striker’s favour remains to be seen, but it feels balanced enough so far.

Those hoping to follow the trend set by teams like Manchester City and Arsenal might be disappointed not to see their defenders taking up positions inside their own box at goal kicks, and they are conspicuous by the absence given how many top-level sides now play it out from the back. You might occasionally see one defender do it, but you’ll never see both centre-halves on the edges of their own six-yard box. For a series that’s always so hot on recreating the real thing as closely as possible, it feels like a strange thing to leave out.

While FUTheads and Seasons addicts will probably never notice, when playing against AI opposition on higher difficulties all players now seem to think they’re frosted-tips era CR7 – there’s far too much showboating going on and it soons gets tedious to play against. Even Fabian Delph’s at it.