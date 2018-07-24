On the pitch EA has attempted to give FIFA 19 a more physical feel, not in terms of making it all about strength, but making sure the players leave everything out there.

A new Active Touch System has been implemented, which gives players more ways of controlling the ball. They’ll stretch and strain to win the ball ahead of the opposition, or use the most suitable part of their body in attempt to get it under control, whether that’s their heel, knee or the outside of their boot.

This already happens occasionally with more skillful players on FIFA 18 but it seems to have been ramped up for the new game and was particularly noticeable when players were trying to stop the ball from running out of play. You can also get them to keep the ball in the air by pressing down on the right stick, so be prepared for online modes to be plagued by tedious show ponies for at least the first few weeks.

They’re also supposed to be more committed to 50/50s, with players unafraid to stick a boot in when trying to win a loose ball. It seems to have given the game more of a feeling of momentum, with midfield scraps being that little bit scrappier. Players collide and lose balance a little more often, giving the play a looser feel. The key will be to making sure matches don’t descend into total hackathons.

The only new addition we didn’t get on with was the Timed Finishing, which is an optional gameplay feature that can turned on and off in the assists menu. When turned on it opens up the possibility to be more clinical with your strikes, simply by timing your connection with each shot.

It works a little bit like the bar-based swing mechanic in golf games but condensed into a fraction of the time. By double tapping the shoot button and getting the timing of the second tap absolutely spot on, your player will connect more sweetly with the shot, increasing the chances of beating the goalkeeper.

In practice, the game’s limited feedback made it difficult to tell what you were doing wrong when you scuffed a shot wide, meaning it just wasn’t worth the risk. Others seemed to be having the problem too, so don’t be surprised to see this tweaked by the time the disc is in your console.