Given its price, you might be forgiven for thinking the Smart Controller adds a boatload (droneload?) of fresh functionality to DJI’s drones – but you’d be wrong.

It uses the same OcuSync 2.0 transmission technology as the controller packaged with the Mavic 2, so the control range remains the same (up to 8km in theory). In terms of new features, there’s only one to speak of: Go Share, a built-in app that lets you quickly wirelessly transfer videos and photos to a smartphone or tablet, or live-stream video from your drone to social media platforms (via a tethered companion smartphone, as the Smart Controller has no SIM of its own). It’s handy, we suppose, but not exactly essential stuff.

You do get a lot of battery life courtesy of a 5000mAh power plant that can last for up to 2.5 hours per charge. With a Mavic 2’s battery lasting about 30 minutes, that’s some serious time – realistically, you can rely on a fully-charged Smart Controller to handle a day of drone flight. The battery supports quick-charge tech too, so topping it up with the bundled adapter doesn’t take very long.

The controller runs on a re-skinned Android 7.1.2, and while everything you need is installed from the get-go, you can also download and use third-party apps like Snapseed and Facebook to share and edit photos and videos you capture with your drone. With no Play Store app on board, however, getting those apps onto the controller requires a bit of lateral thinking – it’s really not ideal having to mess around with potentially dodgy .apk files just to get Instagram running, so hopefully DJI will add the Play Store as an option in future updates. There’s 16GB of on-board space plus a microSD slot allowing you to add up to 128GB of additional storage. That’s probably a must if you plan on transferring full-size 4K videos onto the controller for editing, as these files tend to be huge.

Connectivity-wise, there’s a USB-C port for battery charging, as well as an HDMI port for outputting 4K video to a TV or monitor – both for a live feed of whatever your drone is filming, or playing back content it’s already recorded. There’s no backwards compatibility here. The Smart Controller works only with models that use OcuSync 2.0, so DJI drone owners with anything older than a current Mavic 2 model won’t be able to use it at all. That even applies to fairly new (and very popular) DJI models like the first Mavic Pro, the Mavic Air and the Phantom 4 Pro. DJI has suggested that the Smart Controller will be compatible with all the drones it releases in the future, however – even those that use later versions of OcuSync