The Mavic Air’s killer combination is shooting 4K video from a three-axis gimbal, which is something we just haven’t seen from a drone of this size.

But there’s more to gadgets than spec sheets, and DJI has put in some software graft to make sure the Air is a genuinely practical travel camera, for both stills and video.

Firstly, video. Like the Spark, the Mavic Air packs a ton of autonomous skills that are the equivalent of your camera’s ‘auto’ mode. There are two new Quickshots, which are short, one-button cinematic special moves.

‘Asteroid’ zooms out from your target, and by stitching together a spherical panorama, combines this with a ‘tiny planet’ effect. ‘Boomerang’, meanwhile, sees the Air circle around you in an arc – perfect for dramatic wedding souvenirs.

If you don’t want to press any buttons at all, there are also improved SmartCapture gesture controls (see below) and a new Advanced Pilot Assistant System (APAS) – flick this on and the Air will attempt to fly around any obstacle in its path.

Looking to shoot longer videos or fly it further? While the Air’s max range using Wi-Fi from your smartphone is 80m away (or 50m high), the range stretches to 4km if you use the bundled controller. Although, according to UK laws, you technically still need to keep it in your line of sight.

Buying a Mavic Pro for stills photography would be a bit like getting a PS4 for Netflix, but it is now a very capable sky-based compact camera too. You can shoot 12MP photos, flick on HDR mode to bring out some extra detail from murky scenes, and shoot 32MP sphere panoramas alongside the usual 180-degree ones.

Two final bits of good news are the 8GB internal storage and the 21-minute battery life. That might not sound long, but it’s a big improvement on the Spark and not far off the 27 minutes promised by the larger Mavic Pro.

As ever with drones, it’s best to pack one or two spare batteries, lest your film short gets downgraded to a 20-second gif.