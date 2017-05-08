So, you want a small but spacious hatchback that’s stylish, comfortable and reasonably speedy - but you don’t want a Ford Fiesta. What do you buy?

After a week with the 2017 update of Citroën’s C3 - a compact urban runaround styled like a shrunken SUV - the answer’s clearer than you might think.

See, while the French marque’s latest supermini doesn’t do speed or aggression in quite the same way as a Fiesta - or, indeed, a Vauxhall Corsa - it more than delivers on comfort, style and cruising pace.

Throw in a clutch of driver aids - not to mention a stellar infotainment system and that all-new ConnectedCAM dash camera - and you’ve a hatchback to be proud of.

Want to know why? Read on for our full review of the Citroën C3 Flair S&S BlueHDI 100.