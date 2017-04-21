Canon and Nikon, traditionally the big beasts of the camera world, have been glacier-like in embracing the mirrorless compact system camera format – and that’s let the likes of Sony, Panasonic, Fujifilm and Olympus run riot in the CSC playground.

Nikon remains reluctant to leave its DSLR nest, but Canon has finally woken up – and stepped up. The EOS M5 flagship CSC was a solid effort, and it’s been swiftly followed up by the arrival of the mid-range EOS M6.

It comes with a lot of the same attractions, including a 24.2MP APS-C sensor, but ditches the viewfinder for an even smaller body. It might just be Canon’s best CSC yet – but can it go toe-to-toe with its more established rivals?