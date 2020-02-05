If you want to use the PHS as a straight-up Bluetooth, AirPlay 2 or Spotify Connect speaker, you can. Just pair it up in settings for the former, or look for the indicator in the Apple Music or Spotify app, and you’re off.

To get the full range of features, though, you’ll need to set it up as a new device in the Bose Music app. It’s here that you can choose your voice assistant (Alexa and Google Assistant are both built-in), share the speaker on your home Wi-Fi network, and add services like Spotify, Amazon Music, Deezer (ahem) and TuneIn for radio and podcasts. If you choose Alexa as your voice assistant, you’ll be able to search for songs and albums on Amazon Music handsfree.

Once you’ve set up voice control, you can use your PHS like you would any smart speaker. Ask it questions, control your smart lighting, check your calendar: if a Google Home or Echo device can do it, so can Bose’s speaker. And unlike most of those devices, you can bring your assistant of choice with you everywhere you go, provided there’s a Wi-Fi signal present.

The Bose Music app also lets you pair the PHS with other Bose smart speakers and soundbars, so if you happen to need the loo halfway through an episode of Pointless and don’t want to miss an answer, you can take the TV’s audio with you.

As mentioned before, the mics on the PHS don’t struggle to pick up your voice even at high volumes, but if it is too loud, there’s always the button. We did find the app to be a bit buggy at times, sometimes failing to recognise the speaker. And we had to restart the initial setup process several times for the same reason. You can’t queue songs or view your library natively in the app either, which is a bit disappointing.