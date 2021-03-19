The ZenBook relies on an Intel Core i7-1165G7 processor, which is an Intel 11th Gen Evo, and the specification is rounded out by 16GB of memory, a 512GB Samsung SSD and Nvidia GeForce MX450 graphics.

It’s solid hardware. The ZenBook will handle mainstream photo-editing and video work, other content-creation tasks, all of your Office apps and as many browser tabs as you throw at it, and the SSD delivered speeds beyond 3,000MB/sec, so it boots and loads apps quickly.

It’s a good thermal performer – the exterior metal only warmed up a little during tough benchmarking and never became uncomfortably hot, and fan noise remained low.

The ZenBook is decent, but it doesn’t offer brilliant speed, and a look at the Geekbench tests illustrates the gulf between this Intel-powered machine and its rivals. In single- and multi-core tests the Asus returned decent scores of 1,541 and 5,418, but Apple’s new M1 chip scores around 1,700 and 7,500 points in the same test – and the MacBook is no more expensive than the Asus unless you add extra memory.

More power is easily available on Windows, too, with AMD Ryzen processors – although machines with faster AMD chips will only have single screens and they’ll probably be larger than the ZenBook.

The Asus fights back with solid battery life. We used this machine with web browsers and Office applications – and the ScreenPad – and it lasted for eleven and a half hours. Disabling the ScreenPad extended that to a monster sixteen hours. Conversely, pushing the internals hard and using both displays at full brightness cut the lifespan to just below three hours, and dropping the brightness during tough workloads got five hours of use from the machine.

So, while battery life will vary depending on how you use the ZenBook, it’s got more juice than the MacBook Pro and it’ll easily last a full day if you’re not pushing the components to their max.

This machine has a reasonable slate of extra features, too. It’s got two USB-C ports that support Thunderbolt 4 – with one port necessary for charging – and it has USB-A, HDMI, a 3.5mm audio jack and a microSD card slot. The interior serves up 802.11ax wireless and Bluetooth 5.0, and it has a webcam that supports Windows Hello.

There’s no wired internet, no full-size SD card reader and no fingerprint scanning, but this all still compares well to the MacBook, which omits USB-A, HDMI and a card slot.