A giant step. A monumental leap. Apple’s not holding back in bigging up its latest mobile OS. And, as ever, there’s a list of new features as long as your arm – even if you had a super-stretchy arm you could dangle out of a third-storey window.

To pick some highlights, the iPad finally becomes a real boy (computer) with the new Dock, Files app, and drag-and-drop; and the iPhone gets into augmented reality – ideal when actual reality turns out to be rubbish.

Chances are many Stuff readers have already dived in. But if you’ve resisted temptation – or are terrified that installing iOS 11 will catapult your device into the heart of the sun – here are the most important bits of Apple’s latest and greatest, so you can come to a more rational decision…