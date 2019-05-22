The case remains the same – a slice of Jony Ive futurism beamed in from 2012. You might argue it looks dated – until you spot other all-in-ones, most of which look like they’ve been whacked with an ugly stick.

That’s not to say it’s time to break out the cheerleading pom-poms. I’m still fine with the display’s chunky black bezel, which serves to frame content and force focus. But I wonder if Apple might one day have the confidence to avoid stamping a logo on the front of its iMacs – in part by removing the metal chin.

Elsewhere, depending on your set-up (and own height), only being able to tilt rather than raise the screen will result in a shrug or fury. And shoving the decent selection of ports – SDXC; four USB 3; two USB-C – around the back is fine for tidiness, but putting the headphone port there feels user-hostile.

Mind you, we should be glad Apple hasn’t binned that last port entirely, as it has on iPhone and iPad Pro.