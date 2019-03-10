You might claim the only good thing about avocado is smashing it up and whacking it on a slice of toast. But you might think differently on spending time with Avo! This sort-of game features a piece of sentient fruit, a teenage scientist, a nefarious evil villain out to ruin her plans, and an awful lot of jelly beans.

In play, Avo! is effectively a slice of interactive telly – more specifically, an interactive slice of children’s TV. That might put you off, but only if you have the cynical heart of a grumpy gamer who can’t stomach the thought of any entertainment that doesn’t involve guns, guns, and more guns.

If you like Pixar, still have a soft spot for Morph, and yell EVERYTHING IS AWESOME on thinking about The Lego Movie, there might be a place on your device for Avo!