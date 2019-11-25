At its heart, the Amazon Kindle for Kids is just a regular 10th-generation Kindle with a colourful cover and a big marketing budget; almost all of its child-friendly magic comes via the software inside.

That’s not to say it’s not a nice bit of kit, though. It’s now more than a decade since the first Kindle arrived and Amazon’s refined it brilliantly over the years.

Though based on the cheapest of the tech giant’s three models it’s a very capable e-reader, with a 6in display, a built-in light and 8GB of storage. The screen has a 167ppi resolution, which is perfectly acceptable, and it’s easy to read whether you’re in bright sunlight or hiding under the covers finishing Harry Potter when you’re meant to be asleep. It is a little slow to refresh, though.

The Kindle unit itself is an impressively lightweight but reassuringly sturdy thing, with a chunky black frame – there’s no white version for kids – and just the one button on the bottom, for waking it.

The case is equally impressive. The hard plastic rear is moulded so that the Kindle fits snugly inside without any danger of it falling out and the inner front cover has a nice velvet feel, plus a magnet to turn the screen on and off when opened and closed. Outside, it’s finished with a soft-touch plastic that feels very durable.

Well built though the cover may be, it’s frustrating that as of the time of writing it’s only available in pink and blue. Maybe there’s no sexism intended here and Amazon just likes those stereotypical colours – I’ll give it the benefit of the doubt. But even if that is the case, it’s still a strangely restrictive offering.

If, like me, you have two daughters who both hate pink in large part because so much of the world still seems to think that it’s “for girls”, you either have to buy them both the same blue version – and face endless arguments about which one owns which – or buy one of each and upset one. Yeah, sucks to be me.

Fortunately, more colours are supposed to be on the way in January – in the US there are also ‘Rainbow Bird’ and ‘Space Station’ options, so hopefully they reach the UK too.

That aside, it’s all good on the hardware front. Children are the world’s foremost experts at breaking the supposedly unbreakable, but I suspect the Amazon Kindle for Kids would tax even the most creatively destructive of little scamps. Well, unless they dunk it in water – unlike the more expensive Paperwhite and Oasis models, the basic Kindle isn’t waterproof.