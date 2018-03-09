There’s no getting around it: the Amazfit Bip has posters of the Apple Watch all over its bedroom. Like Apple’s market-leading smartwatch, it adopts a square-with-rounded-corners design, and at a glance it can be difficult to tell the two tickers apart.

Pick up the Bip, though, and you’ll immediately notice the difference. The watch itself is quite a lot thinner than its wallet-busting idol, and at 18g the case is seven grams lighter than the smallest aluminum Apple Watch. It’s plasticky rather than premium.

As someone who has worn both, I can tell you that it definitely feels like less of a presence on your wrist, too. In fact, I often forgot the watch was there at all until the thunderous vibration it sent through my wrist when a notification comes through, but more on that later.

The Amazfit Bip’s standard silicone watch strap feels predictably cheap and cheerful. You can switch it out for something a bit more upmarket, but I’m not sure why anyone would. It never bothered me, although I did miss the holes of Nike’s Apple Watch band when I was working up a sweat.

There’s a single physical button on the side of the device that’s used to illuminate the always-on 1.28in touchscreen and navigate through the menus.

The brightness is fine when the Bip is activated, but on more than one occasion I struggled to make out the time without pressing the button, which isn’t ideal. You can tweak the settings so the watch lights up when you look at it, but this is presumably turned off by default to help you save juice.

The glass itself is 2.5d Corning Glass. Like the rest of the watch, it looks and feels budget because that’s what it is. Finally, there’s an unobtrusive heart rate monitor slapped on the back.