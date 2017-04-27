Razer had better watch its back: the current king of thin-but-powerful gaming laptops has a new challenger.

Acer's Predator Triton 700 has all the top-spec hardware you'd expect, courtesy of Intel and Nvidia, but hasn't piled on the pounds to make room for it. At just 18.9mm with the lid closed, it's positively skinny.

That's because it's packing some ultra-clever fans, which keep everything cool while taking up less space. Acer's pretty proud of 'em - that's why you can actually see them underneath the touchpad.

Yep - this is the first laptop I've seen that's not just running Windows, but actually has a window as well.

After putting one through its paces at Acer's global press launch, I came away impressed. Here's why.