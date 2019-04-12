Although it technically qualifies as a laptop, the 4.5kg Helios 700 is not something you’re going to want on your lap. This thing is positively tanklike and proud of it.

You’re better off thinking of it as a portable desktop, a reputation it absolutely earns when you start using the Helios 700’s clever new HyperDrift keyboard. The bottom half of the laptop is essentially a tray that slides forward and brings the keys closer to you. When activated, the trackpad portion of the base tilts, creating a palm rest that is designed to make prolonged sessions more comfortable. If we’re nitpicking, the plastic on which you plonk your sweaty hands feels a bit on the cheap side.

Sliding the keyboard in and out is a slick and effortless process, and while it’ll probably take some getting used to (and a fair bit of desk width), you can definitely feel the ergonomic benefits.

The HyperDrift tech is multi-purpose; pulling the keyboard forward also exposes the 4th Gen AeroBlade™ 3D Fans and uncovers two additional air intakes, which help with cooling and make overclocking the great beast with a jab of its Turbo button a safer option.

The keys themselves are anti-ghosting and decorated with all the flickering RGB lighting you’d expect. The WASD keys are MagForce, meaning they’re depth-sensitive and can be programmed to respond at the slightest touch. We didn’t get a chance to test them in action, but they definitely feel a bit odd when brushed after or before one of the standard keys. Still, gamers who demand absolute precision will no doubt enjoy tinkering with them.

You’d reasonably expect such a chunky laptop to be well-equipped in the ports department, and Acer hasn’t disappointed here, with a full arsenal of USB-C, USB 3.1, HDMI and Ethernet connections in tow.