Some laptops achieve glory through staying small. Y’know, cramming stacks of power into a svelte aluminium shell that’ll easily slip in your satchel.

HP’s Omen 17-w106na is not one of those laptops.

Where ultrabooks aim for slim and surprise you with their power, this Omen machine aims for power and surprises you with just how ruddy massive it is.

Then again, it is a hugely powerful, VR-ready gaming laptop that’ll play just about anything.

Is it worth the back pain and the empty wallet, though? We got the Omen’s fans whirring to see if it can truly justify the £1600 price.