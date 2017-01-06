It’s not just buttons and dials Canon has found room for, either. For the first time in an M-series camera, the EOS M5 gets a viewfinder.

This’ll come as great news for photo pros, or anyone over the age of 40 that didn’t grow up using a smartphone to compose their snaps. It’ll come in handy when the sun is glaring directly on the screen, too - or if you just want to look like you really know what you’re doing with a camera in your hands.

OK, so it’s not the biggest viewfinder around, but it does have an impressively large resolution and provides a good view of your scene, without any obvious lag as you move the camera around.

One small issue, though: colours inside the viewfinder look more saturated than they do on the rear touchscreen - or indeed when you look back at your shots on a computer. Just be aware of it when composing and it shouldn’t cause any major headaches.